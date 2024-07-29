Inside this impressive stone-built home with views from every window

Its semi-rural location is much sought-after, and has been described as akin to a small country estate.

Deerplay House has an impressive frontage. An entrance porch with Yorkshire-stone flagged floor, leads through a solid oak door to the hallway, with its open staircase and oak balustrade.

A modern kitchen with high-gloss units has integrated appliances that include two ovens, a four-ring gas hob with extractor hood, fridge and dishwasher.

There's a rear porch with a door to outside, a cloakroom with w.c. and a fitted-out utility.

Exposed beams are a feature in the dining room, with dual-aspect stone-mullion windows and garden views.

An archway from the hall leads to a versatile space currently housing a piano, then it’s on to the sitting room and conservatory.

The beamed sitting room has dual-aspect stone-mullion windows, and a Jotul gas stove within an exposed chimney breast, and French doors open to the gardens from the conservatory.

From the first-floor gallery landing are three double and one single bedrooms, with the house bathroom and a further w.c. with stained-glass skylight.

All bedrooms have stone mullion windows, and three have built-in wardrobes.

An archway from the landing leads though to a study, then to a double bedroom. Two bedrooms are to the rear of the house.

A front gated driveway has parking for eight cars. while stone-flagged pathways lead to the rear garden with patio. Extensive lawns have vibrant, well-stocked borders.

Through an archway is an enclosed paddock of around 1.24 acres, with two double garages and another gated entry.

Deerplay House, Dean Lane, Saw Hill, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 3EA is for sale with Charnock Bates, Halifax, at £850,000.

1 . Deerplay House, Dean Lane, Saw Hill, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX6 3EA The approach to the semi-rural family home.Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Deerplay House, Dean Lane, Saw Hill, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX6 3EA The entrance hallway with stone-flagged floor has an open staircase with oak balustrade.Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Deerplay House, Dean Lane, Saw Hill, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, HX6 3EA The kitchen has high gloss fitted units, with integrated appliances.Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales