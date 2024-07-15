Inside this high spec, high tech, innovative home with leisure suite and more

Crawstone Laithe is an imposing, stone-built detached home.

Its stylish accommodation includes an entrance hallway, a cloakroom with w.c., a study, the luxurious principal bedroom suite with dressing room and contemporary shower room, a lounge, the living kitchen and a utility room to the ground floor.

From an open landing are two double bedrooms with en-suites and dressing rooms, then another bedroom with a second entrance hallway and ultra-modern house bathroom at first floor level.

The large double garage with an adjoining garage, has a study, a cardio gym and weights gym, a boot room, cloakroom, storage, a dressing room and the swimming pool with jaccuzi, wet room and steam sauna.

Above, within the annexe, is an open-plan living kitchen and two bedrooms with en-suites.

On entering the main house, the hallway has a striking central oak staircase with glass balustrade.

Full-length windows showcase views from the lounge, that has a multi-fuel burner within an exposed chimney breast.

Bi-fold doors from the bespoke living kitchen lead to the garden and entertaining space.

A half-landing from the hallway has a stunning vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, exposed stone and brickwork and a picture window, with a gallery landing.

Electric gates open to the driveway with parking.

With two detached garages is a landscaped, south-facing garden, with a summerhouse.

The nine-metre swimming pool, with picture window and automatic cover, is wired with a Sonos music system and mood lighting, and has a separate jacuzzi pool, with wall-mounted Smart and SkyTV.

Bi-fold doors open to a sheltered terrace with hot-tub. Off the pool room is a wet room with w.c., and a sauna.

Through the weights and boxing gym is a large garage leading to the study. A reception room, currently used as a cardio-gym, has French doors to a front elevation.

Within the annexe is an open-plan living kitchen, then two double bedrooms with en-suites. A Sonos music system is installed, with a Sky TV system.

The detached barn and its stable-block with three-stalls have power, light, and water supply, with a Sonos music system and Smart TV installed. There’s a mezzanine for storage.

Fully automated security and fire alarm systems, and CCTV, run throughout the property, linked to a monitoring station.

The entertainment system runs from a central base and allows full Smart TV, Sky Tv and CCTV in every room. This, and security, can be operated remotely through the iPhone app.

Crawstone Laithe, Dog Lane, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8PW, ​is priced at £2,500,000​ with Charnock Bates, Halifax​, tel. 01422 380100​.

​Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Crawstone Laithe, Dog Lane, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8PW An alternative view of the house and its outdoor seating arrangements. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Crawstone Laithe, Dog Lane, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8PW The nine-metre swimming pool, with automatic roller cover, is wired with a Sonos music system and mood lighting, and has a separate jacuzzi pool, with Smart and SkyTV within the wall. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Crawstone Laithe, Dog Lane, Greetland, Halifax, HX4 8PW The living kitchen is the hub of the home. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales