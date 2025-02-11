Inside this light, luxurious home, for sale at £850,000

Electric gates open to a driveway with extensive parking, and lead to a detached double garage and car port, while a rear landscaped garden has a stone-flagged terrace and lawn, bordered by trees.

The entrance hallway to Highfield House has an open staircase, and leads off to the country-style kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances, and a separate utility room.

Large bay windows attract natural light into the main lounge while giving views over the garden, and a bay-fronted dining room has an open fire with marble surround.

From an internal hallway is the extended section of the property, with a door to the terrace, and a bedroom with adjoining wet room.

This bedroom has widened door frames for wheelchair access and an electric door to the car port. It has underfloor heating, a built-in wardrobe, and in the wet room is a specialist bath with jets, a rainfall shower and an adapted w.c., with a fitted electric dryer.

Completing the ground floor is a further reception room used currently as a gym.

Five double bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor, with access to the attic.

The principal bedroom features dual-aspect stained-glass windows, a walk-in wardrobe and a bay window, plus a luxury en-suite bathroom.

A second bedroom has a modern en-suite, and the third bay-fronted bedroom has built-in storage and a dressing table.

Two remaining bedrooms have dual-aspect windows.

A staircase to the attic has stained-glass skylights, while the attic has three Velux windows.

Highfield House, 36 Carr House Road, Shelf, HX3 7QY, is for sale at £850,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100​.

1 . Highfield House, 36 Carr House Road, Shelf, HX3 7QY Bright and spacious rooms look out over the garden. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

2 . Highfield House, 36 Carr House Road, Shelf, HX3 7QY A country style dining kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

3 . Highfield House, 36 Carr House Road, Shelf, HX3 7QY An alternative shot of the main lounge. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales

4 . Highfield House, 36 Carr House Road, Shelf, HX3 7QY A bay fronted reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Charnock Bates, Halifax Photo Sales