Inside this 'redesigned - no expense spared' Halifax home, with £1.25m price tag

Fabulous views to the front add to the property’s appeal, as does its proximity to Halifax town centre and a golf club.

A showpiece kitchen contains a range of bespoke, crafted units in smoked oak, and a central island, all topped with black marble.

Quality appliances include a La Cornue oven and a Miele dishwasher, while York stone-flagged flooring completes the country look.

More storage and Miele appliances are found in the utility, then there's a library, with floor to ceiling shelving.

Two large and versatile reception rooms of character include a central fireplace from a French Chateau in the main living room.

There's an impressive dining room, and a front study with oak panelling and a working fireplace.

An open first-floor landing is a further reception area with exposed beamwork, carved stone and an antique lantern.

Smoked oak storage units are built into one wall and there is attic access.

The main bedroom has a feature Catchpole and Rye cast-iron roll-top bath with claw feet, while an en suite shower room with double shower and washbasins is up a few steps.

All the double bedrooms are to the front of the house, with views right across the valley.

A deluxe house bathroom is adjoined by a separate shower room.

Electric gates open to the property with its detached double garage, and plenty of parking.

An illuminated front garden is lawned, and there are seating areas to front and rear, with steps to the colourful, walled main garden, with a central lawn.

Beyond this, a bluebell wood leads into two gated paddocks of around 2.5 acres.

Stock Lane House, Stock Lane, Halifax, is priced at £1,250,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773.

