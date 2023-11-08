Inside this spectacular period home, for sale with a modern two-bed cottage

This unique, magnificent property that dates back to 1683 stands within 3.5 acres of land, and includes a newly renovated two-bedroom cottage within its sale.

Set over two floors, the house displays period features from wood panelling to stunning fireplaces, and ceiling roses.

Some of the property's history is known. Originally built for the Constable and Overseer for Shelfe, Samuel Bentley and his wife Mary, the property was bought in 1919 by Sir William Henry Ackroyd of Grantley Hall, who was chairman of Firths Carpets and Hammonds Brewery, for his son Major Alfred Hammond Ackroyd. He then sold it in 1937 to Dr Lindsay Clark, the chief surgeon for Halifax.

Stone-built Hargreaves Head House has a ground floor with a grand entrance hall, drawing room, lounge, orangery, dining room, a versatile study, kitchen, pantry, w.c. and utility room.

Five double bedrooms are on the first floor, with the main bedroom having both an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.

Two further bathrooms and a separate w.c. serve the remaining bedrooms.

Electric, wrought iron gates open to a driveway leading to a detached, triple garage and grounds that include a terrace, landscaped gardens, a grass tennis court, meadow and orchard, and access to the detached Stable Cottage.

With a contemporary style interior, the cottage accommodation comprises a kitchen diner, a lounge, two double bedrooms and a shower room.

There is much to impress within the main house, from the panelling, cast iron fireplace and Egyptian marble flooring in the hall, to mullion sash windows throughout.

Rooms are bright and elegant, with coving and deep skirting boards. Underfloor heating and a through house music system add to the many comforts.

The large orangery is very impressive, with patio doors to the terrace, while the kitchen with shaker style units and granite worktops, has a central island and an array of integrated appliances. A pantry has original meat hooks and Yorkshire stone shelves.

From a hallway is the main staircase to the first floor gallery landing, with oak wooden treads and panelling. A large window allows natural light to pour in.

Five double bedrooms have charming features: some with mullion windows, window seats and fireplaces. The main bedroom is fully panelled, and its en suite has a free standing bath and a walk-in shower, as does the main house bathroom.

A second bathroom has an Aquavision TV.

The Stable Cottage is available as added accommodation or as a means of rental income.

Its kitchen diner has blue, shaker style units with an integrated electric oven, hob, extractor, washer dryer and refrigerator.

With exposed timber beams to the ceiling, the lounge is light and spacious with mullion sash windows.Two double bedrooms look out across the garden, and there's a modern shower room.Northowram and the villages of Shelf and Hipperholme all have a range of local amenities, and links to the main motorway network and train stations are easily accessible.

The rural surroundings include many footpaths and bridleways, with the Shibden Valley among the local beauty spots.

Hargreaves Head House, Brighouse and Denholm Gate Road, Northowram, has a guide price of £1,650,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax.

