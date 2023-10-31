Modern home with fabulous views is fashioned from stables - for sale at £460,000

This unique home offers stylish and contemporary living space, in a beautiful setting close to Norland Moor and with spectacular views.

Within a tiny hamlet of just three homes, this unusual property converted from stabling has an enclosed garden, and private parking.

Sympathetically converted from farm buildings in 2008, the property was extended in 2013 and 2019, and has a surprisingly spacious interior.

It has underfloor heating throughout, apart from in the main bedroom and en suite, which have radiators.

From the entrance hallway is the versatile study room, and the contemporary kitchen.

Within the kitchen are dove grey units with quartz worktops, a double oven, induction hob, a kettle tap and integrated appliances that include a microwave, a Siemens coffee machine, a dishwasher, and fridge and freezer.

French doors open to outside, and there’s a separate utility room.

The living room features floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors to the garden, with southerly views towards Norland Moor.

A raised oak floor separates dining and seating areas, while a contemporary multi-fuel stove adds the cosy factor.

With the main bedroom is an en suite bathroom with a free-standing roll-top bath, a corner shower unit, and wash basin with vanity unit.

A further double bedroom has patio doors out to the garden.

The family bathroom has a free-standing, double-ended bath, a corner shower cubicle, w.c., and twin circular wash basins on a timber unit.

The lawned garden wraps around two sides of the property, with a south-facing stone-flagged patio.

A large metal shed provides storage and could potentially be replaced by a garage, subject to planning consent.

Sun Longley Stables, Norland, Sowerby Bridge, is for sale at £460,000, with Peter David Properties, Halifax, tel. 01422 366948.

1 . Sun Longley Stables, Norland, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax The approach to the unique home, that has private parking space Photo: www.ajpropertyphotography.com Photo Sales

2 . Sun Longley Stables, Norland, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax The stylish interior of the property is larger than might be imagined from the outside. Photo: www.ajpropertyphotography.com Photo Sales

3 . Sun Longley Stables, Norland, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax The dining area has space for a larger style table and chairs. Photo: www.ajpropertyphotography.com Photo Sales