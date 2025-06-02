Inside this spectacular stone home with versatile 'golf simulator' room

With off-black windows and rooflines, in contrast to warm sandstone, the property is surrounded by open fields yet is within easy reach of Halifax and Brighouse.

Electric gates reveal a driveway with plenty of parking, and stone steps leading up to the home.

A double-height entrance hall has black-and-white chevron flooring, and a black staircase lit by inset stair-wall lights.

At the stairs’ summit, the home opens into a 40ft open-plan living and dining kitchen. Dual sets of bifold doors open to a terrace with lawn beyond, then open views.

A porcelain tile floor has underfloor heating, while black cabinetry with quartz worktops has integrated appliances that include AEG double-ovens and gas hob, dishwasher and fridge-freezer.

The dining area features built-in seating with a quartz-topped table, and a stylish bar area. A log burner adds warmth and atmosphere.

A separate utility has a laundry shute linked to an upper storeroom, and there's a w.c..

Porcelain floors with heating continue in the living room with living-flame gas fire set into a media wall, designed to hold a 75-inch television.

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame garden views while bifold doors open to the patio.

Individually designed bedrooms on the first floor include a swish principal suite with a glass-fronted balcony. There's a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite with double vanity, brushed gold fixtures and underfloor heating.

The second bedroom, also with built-in wardrobes and French doors to a private balcony, has an en suite shower room.

Two further double bedrooms include one with French doors to a shared balcony.

The luxury house bathroom has a freestanding bath, and a twin vanity topped in marble within its suite.

Versatile space in the lower ground floor is used currently as a golf simulator, with bifold doors to the driveway.

To the north and west, lawns wrap the home and rise to a rockery and split-level upper terrace.

A large L-shaped stone-flagged patio, edged with raised planters, has built-in seating and an external fireplace.

Glass balconies look over this sociable space.

The property has the potential to build an annexe in the grounds.

Quarry Edge Barn, Brookfoot Lane, ​Southowram, Halifax​, is for sale at £1,100,000, with Mr and Mr Childs, covering Yorkshire.

