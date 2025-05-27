Step inside this fascinating historic treasure of a home, with all modern comforts

Dating back to around 1485 in essence, the timber-framed home has a date stone of 1680, and offers a captivating blend of Tudor, Jacobean, and vernacular farmhouse character.

There is also development potential as the property includes a barn with planning permission and two further outbuildings.

A vestibule leads in and sets the tone, with original stone flooring and exposed timber beams.

The spacious kitchen with dining room has fitted farmhouse cabinetry and a traditional four oven Aga in classic cream. It features stone flagged flooring, stone mullion windows and exposed beams to the ceiling.

The spectacular heart of the home is the great hall, with a king post and angled strut truss over a smoke bay, indicative of medieval construction techniques.

A stone fireplace with a moulded surround and basket arch is a stand-out feature, along with an open timber-framed roof, minstrels gallery and mullion windows with hood moulds.

Within the drawing room's seating area is a four-light, double-chambered mullion window that allows natural light to flood in, while the sitting room is a cosy retreat with exposed stone walls, original beams, and a traditional fireplace.

There's also a cloakroom and a utility room at ground floor level.

A striking oak minstrels gallery overlooks the great hall, showcasing fine period craftsmanship.

From there are four bedrooms, including a main bedroom with original timber beams and a heritage fireplace. Sloped floors and handmade doors reflect the home's age and character, with dual aspect mullion windows.

It has its own dressing room with built in wardrobes, and a modern en-suite.

Within the historic heart of the home, the west gallery links rooms and offers a quiet retreat.

A second charming double bedroom features timber beams, a deep-set window with lovely views, and original wide-board flooring, while a third, with sloped ceilings and visible roof timbers, is ideal as a guest suite or home office.

The fourth bedroom is quaint and more cosy, with historic detailing, and a family bathroom combines modern amenities with traditional design, featuring a fitted bath, a walk-in shower, and period-style fittings.

An extensive stone-built structure attached to the main house has full planning permission for conversion, and is ideal for a separate dwelling, annexe, or holiday let. It has a king post truss and single-aisle towards the house.

Two further outbuildings offer versatile space, and are potentially useful as workshops, storage, or guest accommodation.

With formal gardens, and several paddocks, are mature trees and hedgerows.

The home’s commanding position offers far-reaching views over countryside and moorland, yet is within easy reach of both Shelf and Halifax.​

Jaque Royd Farm, Shelf, Halifax, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Reeds Rains, Halifax, tel. 01422 348989​.

1 . Jaque Royd Farm, Shelf, Halifax, West Yorkshire​ The timber-framed great hall with stone fireplace, and minstrels gallery, is the heart of the home. Photo: Iain Harvey Dickinson Photo Sales

2 . Jaque Royd Farm, Shelf, Halifax, West Yorkshire​ The striking stone fireplace and mullion windows in the great hall. Photo: Iain Harvey Dickinson Photo Sales

3 . Jaque Royd Farm, Shelf, Halifax, West Yorkshire​ The beamed interior with stunning countryside views. Photo: Iain Harvey Dickinson Photo Sales