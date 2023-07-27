News you can trust since 1853
The four bedroom family home in its appealing rural location.

Inside this stand-out family cottage, for sale with extensive gardens

This family home with glorious views is not only lovely inside - it has extensive gardens with vegetable patches that will appeal to keen gardeners.
By Sally Burton
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:35 BST

Set within a plot of just under an acre, Cop Riding Cottage in the semi-rural village of Hollywell Green is a property of comfort and character.An entrance hallway, with space to leave coats and shoes, also has a cloakroom off, and a fitted out utility room.

In the light and spacious dining kitchen is a central island with a breakfast bar and a double bowl sink, while a range of fitted units have Quartz worktops.

Integrated Bosch appliances include a double oven, an induction hob with extractor, a dishwasher and a fridge freezer.

The dining room features exposed stonework and beams, with a cosy multi-fuel burner, then there's a spacious lounge with French doors to the rear garden and a multi-fuel burner within a stone setting.From the main bedroom with a luxurious en suite on the first floor are views across the Calder Valley, and two of the remaining three bedrooms are attractive doubles.

A fully tiled house bathroom has a suite that includes a stand-alone bath and a double walk-in rainfall shower.To the front of the property is a lawn bordered by a mix of plants and shrubbery, with mature fruit trees, and there's a gate through to a well-stocked vegetable garden.

Stone gateposts give entry to a gravelled parking area, with a stone-flagged patio to the side, a raised flowerbed, mature trees and bushes.There is further parking space to the side of the property, with the potential to build a detached double garage, subject to planning approval.To the rear is a seating area that leads to a Yorkshire Stone flagged patio with raised, well stocked flowerbeds. Yorkshire stone flagged steps lead to a manicured lawn garden.

Holywell Green is a semi-rural village location situated between Halifax and Huddersfield. The village of Stainland is close by, with a good range of local schools and amenities.

Cop Riding Cottage, Old Lindley, Holywell Green, Halifax, has a guide price of £575,000 and is for sale with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

