The cottage property has an enclosed front garden that catches the sun.

Inside this listed character home for sale in heart of Hebden Bridge

A chance to acquire a Grade II Listed character property in a central location in Hebden Bridge has arisen with the sale of this property in Foster Lane, just above the town centre.
By Sally Burton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 07:48 BST

The double fronted cottage that has retained many character features faces southwards, with town and valley views.

Its spacious accommodation includes a sitting room, a lounge with dining room that has a study recess, an inner lobby with a ground floor w.c., and a stylish and modern fitted kitchen.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a colourful bathroom.

The attic suite comprises a sleeping area, a separate study and an en-suite shower.

With a small rear yard is a pleasant seating area to the front that catches the sun.

The cottage has double glazing and gas central heating.

Unreserved street parking is available on Foster Lane, and the town's many amenities, and the railway station, are within easy walking distance.

This property in Foster Lane, Hebden Bridge, is for sale at £425,000, with Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

Rooms have great character with period features such as this grand stone fireplace.

1. Foster Lane, Hebden Bridge

Rooms have great character with period features such as this grand stone fireplace. Photo: Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge

The modern fitted kitchen within the property.

2. Foster Lane, Hebden Bridge

The modern fitted kitchen within the property. Photo: Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge

A spacious reception room with ceiling beams.

3. Foster Lane, Hebden Bridge

A spacious reception room with ceiling beams. Photo: Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge

Bedrooms, too, have plenty of charm along with more than adequate space.

4. Foster Lane, Hebden Bridge

Bedrooms, too, have plenty of charm along with more than adequate space. Photo: Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge

