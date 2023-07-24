Inside this listed character home for sale in heart of Hebden Bridge
The double fronted cottage that has retained many character features faces southwards, with town and valley views.
Its spacious accommodation includes a sitting room, a lounge with dining room that has a study recess, an inner lobby with a ground floor w.c., and a stylish and modern fitted kitchen.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a colourful bathroom.
The attic suite comprises a sleeping area, a separate study and an en-suite shower.
With a small rear yard is a pleasant seating area to the front that catches the sun.
The cottage has double glazing and gas central heating.
Unreserved street parking is available on Foster Lane, and the town's many amenities, and the railway station, are within easy walking distance.
This property in Foster Lane, Hebden Bridge, is for sale at £425,000, with Claire Sheehan estate agents, Hebden Bridge. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-vista-from-the-windows-of-this-cottage-with-potential-4222897
www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/house-prices-in-calderdale-the-13-most-expensive-neighbourhoods-to-buy-a-home-4221504