Inside this super-high-spec modern home with incredible bedroom suites

From a spacious reception hall are a living kitchen, lounge, dining area, snug and home office, while two further floors with gallery landings share six double bedrooms with four bathrooms and four south-facing balconies.

From an oak-frame porch is a reception then grand hallway with cloakroom off, a stunning staircase, gallery landing and chandelier.

The hallway extends to a dining area with wood panelling to walls. A porcelain tiled floor extends across the ground floor.

There’s a versatile snug, and a ​bright, double​ aspect lounge with stone mullion windows​ and views across the valley. ​A contemporary wood burning stove​ is inset to one wall.

Within a home office are bespoke mirrored wall cupboards, and library shelving.

In the living kitchen are front-facing windows and bi-folding doors to a private, rear garden terrace.

Bespoke handmade furniture surrounds a central island with granite worktops, a five-seat breakfast bar and a Quooker tap. Kitchen appliances by Miele include twin ovens and a wine fridge.

An adjoining utility has an internal door to the garage and another to the rear terrace.

On the first floor gallery landing is a bank of stone mullion windows with fabulous views, while the showpiece main bedroom suite has a reception with a mirrored dividing wall, bespoke furniture, and bi-fold doors open to a south-facing terrace with veranda.

With the dressing room is an en-suite with twin washbasins, a shower with body jets and an Infinity mirror.

Of three further bedrooms at this level, two share a ‘Jack and Jill’ en-suite; one has fitted furniture and bi-folding doors to a balcony, again with stunning views.

Another double room has a luxury en suite, and the final bedroom with LVT flooring and mirror wall is currently used as a home gym. Bi-folding doors open to the third balcony.

The family bathroom is exceptional, with a free-standing bath with LED lighting beneath, and feature tiling.

On the second floor, two double bedrooms to the front aspect of the property, command stunning cross valley views.

The​ luxurious principal suite include​s a double bedroom, lounge with dressing room and fitted furniture, en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

French doors open to a balcony with valley views.

A sixth double bedroom has two Velux windows, and walk-in storage which could make an ideal en-suite.

Behind the house ​is an enclosed garden terrace ​with f​eature lighting​, and a stone flagged staircase leads beneath a covered pergola to a ​sunny patio ​overlooking the valley​.

A further​ lawned tier of the garden ​has a decked area ​with a modern summer house.

The oversize​ double garage has central heat​ing and storage​, and incorporates the plant room​.

This home in Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​, is priced at £1,475,000, with Fine and Country, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 550620.

1 . Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​ A grand reception and dining hall with chandelier and gallery landings. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

2 . Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​ A spacious reception room with feature wall mounted fire. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

3 . Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​ A home office with mirror shelving. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales

4 . Wood Bottom Lane, Brighouse, HD6 2QW​ A bespoke, handmade kitchen with central island has Miele appliances. Photo: Fine and Country, Huddersfield Photo Sales