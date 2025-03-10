Ideal for both family life and for entertaining, The Mallows is light and spacious throughout, with a showpiece contemporary kitchen and diner.

​The property ​has wrap-around private gardens with mature trees​, a tranquil rear pond​, and a versatile side space for growing plants or vegetables.

​Lovely views ​stretch over Sowerby Bridge and ​surrounding woodland​.

​In the kitchen are newly installed skylights​, with oak flooring and bespoke cabinetry with quartz countertops.

A built-in pantry provides ​great storage, ​and premium appliances include a Quooker hot tap, ​a Bosch induction hob with two gas rings, and two Neff fan ovens, ​plus an integrated dishwasher.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the utility room, ​with a door to outside.

The dining ar​ea has double doors leading into ​both the living room and the rear garden.

​Large windows flood​ the ​living room with natural light, ​while displaying panoramic views ​over woodland​, and double doors open to ​a balcony.

At the heart of the room is a​ cosy log burner with stone surround, ​and there's a bespoke corner unit ​for the TV and electronic appliances.

Four double bedrooms​ with views are bright and airy, while the plush ​main bathroom ​has a sunken bath, walk-in shower, and washbasin vanity unit with w.c..

The principal bedroom includes built-in wardrobes and a hidden en​ suite​ with a​ walk-in sho​wer.

On the lower ground floor​ is the large double garage, a fantastic entertainment area​ with a private bar​ and bespoke cabinetry, and a home cinema.

The Mallows, Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2JH​, is for sale at £650,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

