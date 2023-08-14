Inside this super-stylish family home over three floors, in coveted village setting

A stone-built, five-bedroom home within the leafy village of Skircoat Green offers flexible family living over three floors.

Its glossy interior incorporates designer brands, and includes a large living kitchen with two lounges, a dining room, study, and a sunroom.

There is also an enclosed, south-facing rear garden and a double integral garage.

A bright entrance hall has an open staircase.

Throughout the house are oak doors and white porcelain tiled floors with underfloor heating.

At the heart of the home is the high spec kitchen with fitted units, a central island with Silestone worktops, and two breakfast bars.

Integrated appliances include a Siemens oven, an oven with microwave, an induction hob, a double fridge and double freezer, a dishwasher, wine fridge and Quooker tap.

Bi-fold doors lead outside, while adjoining the kitchen is the sunroom with a vaulted ceiling, and Velux skylights. A fitted utility room adds to facilities.

From the kitchen is a versatile second living room with a vaulted ceiling, fitted blinds with smart sensors, and French doors to a Juliet balcony.

The main lounge has a double set of bifold doors to the rear terrace.

A first floor landing with glass balustrades leads to a principal bedroom with Juliet balcony, built-in and walk-in wardrobes. and a deluxe en suite bathroom.

Three more double bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and two have en-suites.

Above is a double bedroom, a study, a dressing room and a shower room.

A front gated driveway leads to the house and garage, while to the rear is the landscaped garden with terrace, and a decked area with sunken hot tub.

This home in Warren Lodge Gardens, Skircoat Green, Halifax, is for sale at £975,000 with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

