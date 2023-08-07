Inside this idyllic conservation village property for sale near Halifax at £900,000

A lovely old property, full of light, space and character, is for sale in the hillside village of Mill Bank, that has its own school, pub and church.

Set over three floors, Clough Side has large, sunny rooms with original features, and country views.

Its lawned gardens have a Yorkshire stone-flagged patio, and a paddock with duck pond. There’s a double garage, parking space, and a stone-built store, plus a greenhouse.

There’s even a hen house, for anyone who enjoys freshly laid eggs.

The traditional Edwardian style property displays features such as high ceilings, sash windows and ornate plasterwork.

Its entrance hall has an impressive carved wood staircase, with a heated, traditional tiled floor.

A bay-windowed sitting room has French doors to the garden and an open fire with marble surround.

In the dining room is an ornate fireplace with open living flame gas fire.

There's a versatile studio with kitchen facilities at lower ground level, and a utility room with a walk-in shower unit.

Within the dining kitchen are contemporary units with granite worktops and Neff appliances, and an original inglenook fireplace holds a multi-fuel stove.

A side entrance porch opens to the garden, and the ground floor also includes a study, and a guest w.c..

To the first floor are five double bedrooms and a house bathroom. The main suite has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom, while remaining bedrooms have built-in storage. One has an en suite, and two have washbasins.

Clough Side has enclosed gardens with lawns and established trees, shrubs, and flowers.

A Yorkshire stone patio has pathways to front and side entrances.

Clough Side, Foxen Lane, Mill Bank, Sowerby Bridge, is for sale at £900,000, with Ryder and Dutton, Halifax, tel. 01422 433849. It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

