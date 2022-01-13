Just look at this designer home, with four en suites, for sale near Halifax

Reclaimed stone was used for the main fabric of the attractive building, that has a double pitch blue slate roof.

Blackburn House has both character and space within its plush interior: irregular shaped rooms add to its individuality.

The dining room is the central feature of the ground floor, flanked by a sitting room and a lounge, both with fireplaces, the breakfast kitchen, and a utility room plus a cloakroom and a WC.

An island with seating takes centre stage in the modern kitchen, with its fitted units and integral appliances.

Upstairs are four very spacious bedrooms that all have en suites, and three have dressing rooms too.

There is a double garage, parking space on the drive, and wrap-around gardens that include a patio and a lawn with a garden pond.

Natural light floods the house through large windows.

This home on Blackburn Road, Brighouse, is for sale priced £699,000. Call Lynsey Champion on 01484 711331 for more information.

1. A modern breakfast kitchen A central island is a feature of the modern, bright kitchen. Photo Sales

2. Spacious dining room This elegant dining area sits at the centre of the house. Photo Sales

3. A comfortable lounge The fireplace is a focal point of this well lit lounge. Photo Sales

4. Sitting room style A cosy sitting room, again with a fireplace as its central feature. Photo Sales