The hallway with under-floor heating ensures a warm welcome. From the bespoke fitted kitchen is a through dining room, with a Jotul enamel gas stove fire and a walk-in larder. From the kitchen is wine cellar with vaulted stone ceiling.

A red wood burner inset to the chimney breast is a feature within the lounge, and the adjoining conservatory has doors out to a patio looking out over Calder Valley.

The relaxing sauna room with solarium is on the first floor, with three double bedrooms, one en suite and a family bathroom with free standing bath. A main bedroom has built in seating.

Open plan stairs take you to a second floor bedroom with en suite and dressing facilities.

Landscaped gardens with a summer house and fish pond also include a vegetable garden with bespoke greenhouse, poly tunnel and storage sheds, and there is over six acres of greenbelt land..

A private access road to the farmhouse is owned by the hamlet’s residents..

For sale with Peter David Properties, Shepherd House Farm, Luddenden, is priced at £650,000. Call 01422 844403 for more details.

(Photographs: Adrian Dean)

