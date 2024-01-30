Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The land will feature in property auctioneer Pugh’s online sale in February.

The brownfield site at Kebroyd Mills, between Sowerby Bridge and Ripponden, was granted planning permission in 2019 for nine large, detached houses and a terrace of eight townhouses.

The 19-acre residential development site at Kebroyd Mills near Sowerby Bridge, up for auction next month with Pugh

Will Thompson from Pugh said: “Although the planning permission has expired, we believe the proposals for the land that previously gained consent allowed for floor areas of around 1,200 sq ft for the eight townhouses and 4,000 sq ft for the nine detached luxury homes.

“Needless to say Calderdale Council planning department would be the first port of call for any buyer and we have already had interest in the site from high-end developers.”

The land, which is wooded and close to the River Ryburn and the A58 Rochdale to Halifax road, is on the site of the former Kebroyd textile mill buildings which were destroyed by a fire in 2013 and subsequently demolished.

“This is a great semi-rural location in a sought-after area of Calderdale with shops, schools and other amenities nearby in Ripponden and Sowerby Bridge, fabulous countryside on the doorstep and excellent links to the M62 motorway and the rail network,” said Mr Thompson.