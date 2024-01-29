Halifax town centre road closed for emergency works - drivers and buses diverted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of Commercial Street will be closed from today (Monday) until 11.59pm on February 6 to allow for utility repair and maintenance works.

Openreach will be conducting the works which will see the excavation of up to 5 metres in the carriageway for the repair and re roof of BT Manhole chamber.

A diversion is in place until the works end.

Team Pennine buses will be diverted and unable to serve certain stops.

It shared: “Due to a road closure on Commercial Street in Halifax 343, 536, 537, 574, Calder Country 577, 20, 21, 22, 524, 526, Calder Country 530 & 534 will be unable to serve certain stops

“Stops missed: Halifax Town Centre Commercial Street

“We apologise for any inconvenience”

First Buses will also be diverting during this time.

Services 22, 343, 524, 526, 536, 574 and 577 will divert via George Street and Fountain Street.

Services 501 and 503 will divert via George Street, Fountain Street and Portland Place.

Services 509, 510, 511, 512, 513, 521, 522 and 523 will operate from Ward’s End/Horton Street.