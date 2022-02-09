Look inside this five bedroom home, for sale in a sought after location near Halifax

The Grade 11 Listed property has original features that range from stone inglenook fireplaces to ceiling beams, and mullion windows, often with window seats.

Its rooms are invariably spacious with lovely views, and include three reception rooms, all with sizeable fireplaces.

Within the dining and sitting rooms are wood burning stoves. The lounge has an open grate fire.

In the dining kitchen are shaker-style units with solid wood work surfaces and integrated appliances. An Elan multi-fuel cooking range is set into the fireplace, while the adjoining breakfast room’s inglenook fireplace houses a solid wood multi-fuel stove.

There are three keeping cellars for storage.

An inner hall leads to ground floor rooms including a cloakroom.

An arched window lights the landing, and five double bedrooms share features that range from a wash basin with vanity unit, to fitted wardrobes, or mullion windows with seats.

The master bedroom with a small stone fireplace has its own dressing room and modern en suite.

There’s a main bathroom with bath and shower cubicle, and a laundry room.

Along with the established garden is a front patio, a greenhouse and sheds. A driveway leads to parking space at the rear for several vehicles.

Greenhead, Norland, Sowerby Bridge, is for sale priced £750,000. Call [email protected]&Co on 01422 349222 for more details,

