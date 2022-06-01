A light and welcoming reception hall with an original barn window leads in to the property, with a staircase to the gallery landing above.

The spacious open-plan living room, linking through to the modern dining kitchen, makes for perfect entertaining.

Within the kitchen with its central island are painted units with quartz work tops, while the sitting room with its exposed stone wall and window with glorious views is entered via steps from the kitchen.

There’s also a ground floor snug, and a cloakroom.

On the lower ground floor is the annexe with a fitted kitchen, a sitting room, a double bedroom and a bathroom.

Four bedrooms are off the first floor landing, the master having an en-suite with a roll-top bath, and a shower cubicle.

One bedroom is currently used as a study. The luxurious family bathroom has a double ended bath, a wash basin vanity unit, a double shower cubicle and w.c..

Parking space is ample, and the three-level gardens with their stunning view include a dedicated barbecue section, a gazebo, and paved seating areas with flower borders. A large timber shed has mains lighting and power.

6, Upper Bentley Royd, Sowerby Bridge, is for sale at £550,000, with VG Estate Agent. Call 01422 822277 for details.

1. The large and lovely kitchen A modern kitchen with quartz worktops and a central island, Photo Sales

2. Open plan dining Space galore, with the dining area adjoining a comfortable corner with seating. Photo Sales

3. An alternative view of the open plan kitchen Storage facilities within the modern kitchen are plentiful. Photo Sales

4. A bright and cheerful hallway A window seat is a lovely feature in the spacious hallway. Photo Sales