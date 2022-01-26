Look inside this outstanding village farmhouse, for sale near Halifax for £850,000

The Grade ll Listed home has a cobbled driveway and landscaped gardens with outbuildings that include a three-car garage, a barn and two mistals that could potentially be en suite bedrooms.

Solid oak doors, oak ceiling beams and stone flagged floors, with underfloor heating, feature in much of the property.

There's a stone porch, then overlooking the front gardens is the sitting room where an original stone fireplace, with oak mantle, holds a multi-fuel cast iron stove.

Another period fireplace is a focal point of the oak beamed dining room, that has French doors to the side gardens, and an adjacent study. Ths includes fitted oak furniture by Jeremy Wood Interiors of Wetherby, and here too, French doors lead outside.

A large living and dining kitchen has duck egg blue fronted units with granite and wood worktops, and a cream three oven gas Aga.

Skylight windows allow natural light to flood in, while a cast iron multi-fuel stove within a stone fireplace adds warmth.

From the rear hall is a drop ladder to storage space. There’s also a ground floor cloakroom, a pantry and a laundry room with oak fitted units.

Two to three bedrooms on the first floor include a master bedroom with a large walk-in wardrobe, a pitched beamed ceiling, and stone fireplace. Gorgeous views are a bonus, and there’s an en suite shower room.

A second, charming beamed bedroom has fitted wardrobes, and the third bedroom, currently a sitting room, also enjoys a lovely outlook.

The period style bathroom boasts a freestanding roll top bath with mixer tap shower.

Extensive private and south facing gardens include lawned areas, a stone paved patio, a water feature and mature trees and shrubs. A forecourt provides ample parking.

East of the farmhouse is an enclosed garden with vegetable beds, and a paved patio that has Listed Building Consent for an orangery.

Thorn Tree Farm, Norwood Green, Halifax, HX3 8QP is for sale with Daniel Hirst, Brighouse, priced £850,000. Call 01484 711200 for details.

