Extensively refurbished, its interior combines 1930s elegance with ultra modern comforts.

From the porch with mosaic tile floor, to the hall with an original mirrored fireplace and sweeping staircase to the galleried landing, the entrance to Fontaine is impressive.

Within the bay windowed lounge is an attractive period fireplace, art deco cornice and ceiling roses, and original mirrored wall panels. French doors open to the rear garden, while sliding doors lead to a south-facing sun lounge.

The inner hall holds original servant bells, and a visit to the cloakroom reveals art deco Vitrolite tiles and an original leaded window.

The modern dining kitchen has solid wood units and granite surfaces, as does an added utility room. It includes high quality integral appliances and enjoys garden views.

A sizeable office with solid oak floor includes a range of fitted furniture.

On the first floor are four individually styled double bedrooms. One is within a master suite with dressing room and luxury en suite.

The plush house bathroom has original Vitrolite tiling and includes a stand-alone bath and walk-in, remote control shower cubicle, with a striking original stained glass window.

Fontaine’s well stocked gardens include a stone flagged patio lit by an old Halifax gas lamp, converted to electric. There’s a waterfall with pond and stone fountain, and a powered summer house.

Fontaine, Greenroyd Ave, Skircoat Green, Halifax, is priced 895,000 with [email protected] Call 01422 249222

1. The spacious lounge This elegant room was designed with entertaining in mind. The house dates back to the 1930s and retains many original features. Photo Sales

2. A feature fireplace within the lounge The period fireplace shown here has a wood surround with a marble inset and hearth, and a coal effect living flame electric fire. Photo Sales

3. Modern kitchen with garden views Kitchen appliances include a rangemaster double bowl sink unit with telescopic mixer tap, a Rangemaster multi fuel cooking range with extractor hood above, a self-cleaning electric AEG oven, an AEG fridge freezer, dishwasher and microwave/combination oven. Photo Sales

4. Interior charm The hallway has an original art deco mirrored fireplace with electric fire, and an inset mirror with a clock above. Photo Sales