Extensively refurbished, its interior combines 1930s elegance with ultra modern comforts.
From the porch with mosaic tile floor, to the hall with an original mirrored fireplace and sweeping staircase to the galleried landing, the entrance to Fontaine is impressive.
Within the bay windowed lounge is an attractive period fireplace, art deco cornice and ceiling roses, and original mirrored wall panels. French doors open to the rear garden, while sliding doors lead to a south-facing sun lounge.
The inner hall holds original servant bells, and a visit to the cloakroom reveals art deco Vitrolite tiles and an original leaded window.
The modern dining kitchen has solid wood units and granite surfaces, as does an added utility room. It includes high quality integral appliances and enjoys garden views.
A sizeable office with solid oak floor includes a range of fitted furniture.
On the first floor are four individually styled double bedrooms. One is within a master suite with dressing room and luxury en suite.
The plush house bathroom has original Vitrolite tiling and includes a stand-alone bath and walk-in, remote control shower cubicle, with a striking original stained glass window.
Fontaine’s well stocked gardens include a stone flagged patio lit by an old Halifax gas lamp, converted to electric. There’s a waterfall with pond and stone fountain, and a powered summer house.
Fontaine, Greenroyd Ave, Skircoat Green, Halifax, is priced 895,000 with [email protected] Call 01422 249222
