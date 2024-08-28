Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four new homes are for sale at the Old Town Mill conversion development in Hebden Bridge.

Huddersfield-based property developer Clay Developments has released the new homes in the development’s current phase Carding Mill which was launched in 2023 with the first three triplex properties.

This followed the success of its first phase, called Weavers Terrace, which comprised four new-build townhouses that were sold and completed in 2021.

Marketed by West Yorkshire luxury homes estate agent Charnock Bates, the four new properties are either two or three-bedroom three-storey town houses.

Once complete, phase two Carding Mill will comprise 10 properties set over the five floors, each providing either two- or three-bedroom accommodation.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “We are excited to offer these thoughtfully designed, energy efficient premium homes from a developer with an excellent reputation for building to the picturesque rural location set on the hill above the popular market town of Hebden Bridge

“We anticipate these homes will not be available for long as we are already seeing a number of enquiries and strong interest in them in part thanks to the picturesque rural location set on the hill above the popular market town of Hebden Bridge.”

Old Town Mill, which was originally constructed around 1851 to function as a textile mill. Once complete, it will deliver 25 contemporary new homes to the region.

The four properties now available as part of phase two will benefit from a front terrace and a small outside space accessed from the main bedroom. Each property is also allocated two parking spaces with wiring for an electric vehicle charging point.

For more information visit www.charnockbates.co.uk