Peek inside this stunning Calderdale barn conversion, for sale for £750,000

Set over three floors, highlights of the link detached property are its large and light open plan kitchen, with living and dining space that features a wood burning stove, and the beautiful tiered lawned and landscaped gardens.

But then there are the exceptionally large four bedrooms and stylish bathrooms, and the ample sitting room space.

There’s great character to the place too.

The approach to the unusual property includes a stone and railings bridge walkway to a huge barn style door, that opens to the ground floor with its modern open plan living.

The kitchen features fitted units and appliances with granite worktops and an island unit with breakfast bars.

On the lower ground floor is a living room, a double bedroom, another bedroom that doubles as an office, a shared luxury bathroom and a utility room.

Two very spacious bedrooms, both with en suites, and one also with a dressing room, are on the first floor. The master en suite has a free-standing bath and a walk-in shower.

There’s a double garage and parking space, along with the impressive gardens and grazing of around three acres.

Just half a mile from the village of Triangle, Deerstones is also only a mile from Sowerby Bridge.

The Ryburn valley views are exceptional.

Offers over £750,000 are invited for Deerstones House, Bowood Lane, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire.

Call Dacre Son and Hartley, Elland, on 01422 414888 for more information.

1. Beautiful landscaped gardens The house and gardens are surrounded by countryside and walks, while being on the cusp of Triangle village. Photo Sales

2. Open plan living style Looking from the ground floor kitchen through to the dining and living rooms. Photo Sales

3. The main dining area Large barn style doors lead in to the unusual property. Photo Sales

4. Spacious yet cosy.... The living room end of the ground floor accommodation. Photo Sales