Peek inside this very welcoming home with high spec kitchen and family space

The 2009 barn conversion is luxurious, with rustic charm and a high spec interior.

The beamed breakfast kitchen has a feature stone wall with portholes, and new kitchen units with solid wood worktops.

Underfloor heating ​adds cosy​ warmth, while natural light pours in through windows and Velux skylights. ​There's a large electric range cooker​, available to buy by negotiation​.

The adjacent dining room, with engineered oak flooring and underfloor heating, has an open staircase to the first floor and entry to the lounge.

​Here​, a solid fuel stove within a stone fireplace​ is an outstanding feature, and the barn-arch window fills the room with light.

​Also at ground floor ​level is a family room or additional bedroom with en-suite, that is ideal for ​use by guests​.

​A utility room ​and a cloakroom complete the ground floor.

​Four ​individually-styled bedrooms​ are on the first floor, displaying vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and mezzanine levels in two rooms.

The master suite ​has an en-suite shower room, while the family bathroom features a whirlpool bath with shower​, and a Velux window​.

​Driveway parking caters for at least six vehicles,​ and a large outbuilding​ is divided in to a workshop, a carport, and a garden room with bi-fold doors that lead out to a decked patio​.

​A paved patio ​leads on to a lawned garden, and there’s an enclosed field, with a woodland area, a polytunnel, and a fire pit.

The house has oil-powered underfloor heating, shared borehole water supply​, and a septic tank with a private sewage treatment plant.

Nettlebed Barn, Blackshaw Head​, is priced at £600,000, with EweMove, Yorkshire.

