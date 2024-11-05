Inside this fully renovated cottage with extensive gardens, for sale in Southowram

Woodnook Farm has traditional Yorkshire stone flagged flooring in its entrance porch, with underfloor heating, and a cloakroom with guest w.c..

Its beamed family dining kitchen, with central island and breakfast bar, has modern units with precious stone worktops. Appliances include a Belling range cooker with extractor fan, an integrated dishwasher, and an instant hot water tap. Pelmet lighting, French doors, and inset spotlights add to the facilities, and there's a separate utility cupboard.

A beamed L-shaped play room, sun room or snug has solid wood flooring built-in and walk-in cupboards, and a large picture window.

In the lounge with bi-fold doors is a warming multi-fuel cast iron stove within a stone and brick fireplace. There are beams to the ceiling, and wood acoustic panelling to one wall.

The first floor landing has a picture window, tiled flooring with underfloor heating, and loft access.

One of four double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, has oak flooring, a Juliet balcony, and along with two other bedrooms, has air conditioning. Its en suite bathroom has a double slipper bath, and a 'floating' vanity washbasin, with underfloor heating.

A second bedroom has a velux rooflight with blind, while bedroom three has a feature arched window, and the fourth bedroom has a desk and drawer unit.

There's a main wet room, and a separate w.c. with underfloor heating.

The cottage has both double glazing and air source heating.

To the front of the property, a large pebbled driveway provides off road parking for four cars, and around two acres of land includes an extensive lawned garden, hillside and woodland.

To the rear of the cottage is a private patio, a small lawn with barbeque area and a conifer screen, with a further patio and log store.

Woodnook Farm, Park Lane, Southowram, Halifax, West Yorkshire, HX3 9TU is priced at £440,000, with Redwoods, Halifax, tel. 01422 341411.

