Planning: Decision due on hundreds of new homes plus areas of public space at Elland

Planning councillors will have to weigh up the arguments over proposals to build more than 400 new homes in part of Calderdale.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire and J S Morton & Sons want full planning permission to build 306 homes, plus areas of public space, landscaping and access on land to the north of Exley Lane, Elland.

They are also seeking outline planning permission to build up to 130 dwellings and to create a new access at land to the south of Exley Lane.

If granted permission, the now homes would be built on land to the north and south of Exley Lane, Elland. Picture: Google Street View

The site is north of Park Works at Park Road, Elland, and planning officers recommend Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee should be mindful to permit the application when they meet on Monday, April 28.

Permission would be subject to conditions and legal agreements which they believe address concerns which have been raised.

Legal agreements will include £119,521 to address air quality issues extra vehicles are likely to create, £73,237.75 for footpath improvements, including within Elland Woods, more than £280,000 towards public transport infrastructure and travel cards, if the plans are approved.

But a Sport England request for £437,744 to be included in the legal agreement to create off-site sports provision was rejected by officers who say “the proposed breakdown of funds and their justification is incomplete and proposes monies towards sports facilities which have not been identified elsewhere within their consultation response including swimming pools, sports halls, and indoor bowls”.

Coun Angie Gallagher

And, argue officers, no financial contributions are necessary for some other infrastructure including improving open space near the site.

In terms of health provision, they say the council is not the provider of such services, and as such it is an issue for individual GP practices as to healthcare can be delivered and one which cannot be reasonably pursued through the planning process.

Regarding education, they say demand for places in Elland is predicted to dip according to latest projection data, this mopping up the anticipated need for an additional 67 secondary school places created by the new homes.

Key objections from more than 180 received opposing the plans include loss of agricultural land, concerns about emergency access, design of the homes, Exley Lane already being used as a “rat run” bringing safety worries from a potentially big increase in traffic, inadequate access, road layout, flood risk and surface water retention issues, loss of habitat and impact on biodiversity.

They also voice concerns that public transport, education, health and other infrastructure would not be able to cope with the scale of the development.

Councillors also have reservations about the scheme, with Coun Angie Gallagher (Lab, Elland) sharing residents’ worries and concerns, particularly ecological and highways impacts and pressure on infrastructure including delays in completion of Elland Rail Station, which will be nearby and possible closure of Elland’s waste and recycling centre.

“The infrastructure in Elland is not compatible with the size of the added development,” she said

Coun Peter Hunt (Con, Elland) refers planners to points raised in the public representations received and from a neighbouring ward, Coun Joe Thompson (Lab, Town) said he believes because of the scale of the development as well as the potential ecological and highways impacts of the site and development “it would be ideal to…allow for further scrutiny.”

Former Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker also objects to proposals.

But officers argue that the proposal is considered to be acceptable on balance and the site is designated as an allocated housing site within Calderdale’s Local Plan.

“The proposal is therefore considered to be an acceptable and sustainable form of development…

“The report demonstrates that any harm generated by the proposal is outweighed by other policy and material planning considerations.

“The development would not cause an unacceptable level of harm to neighbouring occupiers, the highway network, local terrestrial and aquatic environments, heritage assets or visual amenity and landscape character subject to the imposition of suitably worded conditions and the securing of appropriate planning obligation.”