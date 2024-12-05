Planning: Green light to build 233 new homes near Elland primary school

A new estate of 233 new homes can be built at Elland, after planning councillors green-lit the scheme.

Calderdale Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved Crest Nicholson Operations Ltd’s application to build homes of a range of sizes at land next to Old Earth Primary School at Lower Edge Road, Elland.

Planning officers recommend councillors approve the proposals, subject to a number of conditions and legal agreements to guarantee 46 of the new homes will be “affordable”, and ten of those being easily accessible.

The site off Lower Edge Road, Elland, is next to Old Earth school. Picture: Google Street View

Many of those who had written objecting to the plans were worried about the impact increases in traffic brought by the new homes might bring, particularly relating to proximity of the school.

Councillors asked questions about the issues and responding to Coun Katie Kimber (Lab, Luddenden Foot) and Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn), highways officer Andrew Dmoch said solutions including putting down some double yellow lines at the sensitive spot would address concerns.

The councillors had been worried about traffic around the junction near the school particularly at drop-off times when there was often double parking, said Coun Leigh.

The yellow lines would keep the access points, which would be developed, clear, said Mr Dmoch.

“We are happy that with the mitigation, with the yellow lines and with the design and the position of the access and the visibility, it won’t be a severe impact,” he said.

Around school times there were already traffic jams and inconvenient parking in nearby residential streets, objectors had claimed.

As well as the affordable and accessible homes, the legal agreements will also secure £334,762 to be spent on improving open spaces within within 1,200 metres of the site – this will include Whitwell Green Lane Recreation Ground, Cromwell Bottom Local Nature Reserve, Riverside Park and Spa Well Allotments, with priority likely being given to Cromwell Bottom.

And £118,040 funding will be sought towards sustainable travel for future residents – this fund will be available for them to claim for items that would contribute to sustainable travel measures such as a contribution towards a bike, scooter or bus or rail pass, said briefing papers to councillors.