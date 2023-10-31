Proposals to build a new 35-home housing estate in Halifax have been submitted to planners
Newett Homes plans to build 35 homes on a 0.79 acre site to the south of Park Lane at Siddal, next to the cricket club.
The homes will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terrace homes, comprising six two bedroom homes and 29 three bedroom homes, according to the application submitted to Calderdale Council.
Parking areas will include some green landscaping as well as tree planting.
The full application, number 23/01011/FUL, can be viewed on the council’s Planning Portal.
In a supporting statement with the application, the company says that if approved it will be: “Providing high quality new homes with a range of dwelling sizes, types and tenures that offers an accessible and acceptable choice of lifestyles; and promoting the objectives of sustainable development through layout and design.
“Newett Homes create luxurious homes built to the highest of standards.
“We consider that the application site provides a fantastic opportunity to provide the local population with high quality new homes set in a sustainable location close to shops and facilities.”
The company says the land is allocated for housing in Calderdale Council’s Local Plan, which was adopted in the spring.
The land currently “comprises vacant greenfield land overgrown with scrub and self-seeded vegetation,” says a supporting statement.
It argues the site is close to services and has public transport links including a regular bus service and also is an “acceptable” walking distance from Halifax town centre.