The Alderman Lodge retirement living development on Elmwood Drive, Brighouse, has reached the next stage in its construction progress, as the company behind the project, Burghley Retirement Living, recently launched its show apartments.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Following a local competition earlier this year, Burghley Retirement Living named the scheme in honour of Alderman William Smith, the first mayor of the town.

Now people have the chance to see how the finished development will look, with one and two-bedroom show apartments available to tour.

The Alderman Lodge development will provide luxury homes exclusively for the over 55s, with a collection of 15 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom apartments for sale, alongside stunning communal facilities including a homeowner’s communal lounge, and a hotel-style guest suite.

Marie Buckingham, development director for Burghley Retirement Living, said: “This is an important stage in the completion of Alderman Lodge. It’s when the apartments and overall development starts to come to life, giving people the opportunity to see exactly how the luxury interiors are carefully designed and styled, with the over 55s in mind.

“I also appreciate that not everyone planning ahead for retirement living can visit the apartments during work hours, especially if they are not yet retired or want to bring working family along, so we have extended our times for personal tours to allow local people to visit us at weekends or evenings, by appointment.”

For more information about Burghley Retirement Living in Brighouse or book a tour of the show apartments, call 0800 999 1989 or visit burghleyretirement.co.uk

