REVEALED: Here are the 10 cheapest streets and areas to buy property in Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look at the most inexpensive streets to purchase homes in Brighouse.

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 cheapest streets and areas in Brighouse for house hunters.

The average house price in Brighouse is £188,649 using HM Land Registry data.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

The average property price for George Street is £48,487

1. George Street, Brighouse

The average property price for George Street is £48,487Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Thornes Park is £48,500

2. Thornes Park, Brighouse (HD6 3DB)

The average property price for Thornes Park is £48,500Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Wakefield Road is £66,600

3. Wakefield Road, Brighouse

The average property price for Wakefield Road is £66,600Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Barber Street is £70,541

4. Barber Street, Brighouse

The average property price for Barber Street is £70,541Photo: Google Street View

