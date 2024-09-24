Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty ImagesConstruction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images
REVEALED: Here are the 10 cheapest streets to buy property in Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 24th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
We’re taking a look at the most affordable streets to purchase homes in Hebden Bridge.

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 cheapest streets in Hebden Bridge for house hunters.

The average house price in Hebden Bridge is £228,083 using HM Land Registry data.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

The average property price for Lees Road is £105,300

1. Lees Road, Hebden Bridge

The average property price for Lees Road is £105,300 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Woodland View is £106,000

2. Woodland View, Hebden Bridge

The average property price for Woodland View is £106,000 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Eiffel Buildings is £110,000

3. Eiffel Buildings, Hebden Bridge

The average property price for Eiffel Buildings is £110,000 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Windsor View is £118,666

4. Windsor View, Hebden Bridge

The average property price for Windsor View is £118,666 Photo: Google Street View

