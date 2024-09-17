REVEALED: Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Hebden Bridge

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Hebden Bridge for house hunters.
The average house price in Hebden Bridge is ££228,083 using HM Land Registry data.
Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.
1. Wadsworth
The average property price for Wadsworth (HX7 8TN) is £594,233 Photo: Google Street View
2. Savile Road, Hebden Bridge
The average property price for Savile Road is £581,510 Photo: Google Street View
3. Birchcliffe Road, Hebden Bridge
The average property price for Birchcliffe Road is £503,750 Photo: Google Street View
4. Heptonstall
The average property price for Heptonstall (HX7 7EP) is £502,500 Photo: Google Street View
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.