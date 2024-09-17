REVEALED: Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Hebden Bridge

Here are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Hebden BridgeHere are the 10 most expensive streets to buy property in Hebden Bridge
By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
We’re taking a look at the most expensive streets to purchase homes in Hebden Bridge.

Gathering data from Property Solvers, we count down the 10 most expensive streets in Hebden Bridge for house hunters.

The average house price in Hebden Bridge is ££228,083 using HM Land Registry data.

Home sales company Property Solvers uses the Land Registry data to regularly track the average sold price for homes located across the country.

The average property price for Wadsworth (HX7 8TN) is £594,233

1. Wadsworth

The average property price for Wadsworth (HX7 8TN) is £594,233 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Savile Road is £581,510

2. Savile Road, Hebden Bridge

The average property price for Savile Road is £581,510 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Birchcliffe Road is £503,750

3. Birchcliffe Road, Hebden Bridge

The average property price for Birchcliffe Road is £503,750 Photo: Google Street View

The average property price for Heptonstall (HX7 7EP) is £502,500

4. Heptonstall

The average property price for Heptonstall (HX7 7EP) is £502,500 Photo: Google Street View

