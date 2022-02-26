Last week we revealed where the cheapest properties are in Calderdale. Now we reveal where its most expensive neighbourhoods are.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in the whole of England, according to figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

In fact, the 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - can all be found in the capital city.

If you have a generous budget, Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster may be the place for you.

This exclusive London neighbourhood has the highest property prices in the whole of the country and will set you back a cool £2.83 million, on average, to move there.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Calderdale are not quite that high.

But these upscale neighbourhoods will still cost you a pretty penny.

Here we reveal the 14 most expensive neighbourhoods in Calderdale.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1. Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland The average property price in Ripponden, Rishworth & Barkisland was £260,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2. Hipperholme The average property price in Hipperholme was £230,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3. Skircoat Green The average property price in Skircoat Green was £215,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4. Hebden Bridge The average property price in Hebden Bridge was £210,000. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales