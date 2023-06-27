See inside this former Southowram Sunday school-turned-home with south-facing gardens

This appealing home in the hillside village of Southowram had a former life as a Methodist Sunday School.

Built in 1825, the Grade ll listed building was converted in the mid 1990s, and has five reception rooms plus a dining room, and five bedrooms.

Two cast iron lamp posts light the frontage, and an inscribed stone marks the date of the property.

The double garage has loft space, with plenty of private parking.

From the entrance hall with staircase up, is the lounge, with a stone fireplace, solid oak flooring and French doors to the garden.

Double doors lead to a study, with built-in shelving, and a bright sitting room is used currently as a sewing room.

The sizeable dining room has an original cast iron fireplace and open grate, and oak flooring.

There’s a versatile family room, and a further room with fitted cupboards that could be a study.

Within the breakfast kitchen are painted oak units with granite worktops, and an island with seating for four.

There's a red gas AGA, a summer oven and hob, and an integrated dishwasher. Two window seats add to the charm.The separate utility room has fitted units, a larder, and space for appliances.

A cloakroom and the garden hallway complete the ground floor.

All five bedrooms, four of which are doubles, are on the first floor, and feature Velux windows.

The main, beamed bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with a free standing bathtub and separate shower unit. Vanity units with white basins have granite tops, and a family bathroom is equipped similarly.

A paved area with shrubbery fronts the property, with south-facing rear gardens that have exceptional views.

There's a raised stone terrace, a large stretch of lawn, flowerbeds and a patio, surrounded by stone walls with hedging and shrubs.

A general store, a primary school and a doctor's surgery are all just a short stroll from the property, with a nearby stop for regular buses to Halifax and Brighouse.

​Ashleigh House, 2 School Lane, Southowram, Halifax, is for sale at £775,000, with Strike, Yorkshire​, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

