This unusual home offers a relaxed indoor to outdoor lifestyle, with terrific views

This individually designed home with private gardens, luxurious outdoor facilities, and stunning views is for sale at £550,000.
By Sally Burton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

The high spec detached property has a summerhouse, along with a large patio and decking with a sunken hot tub, all of which enjoy a far-reaching valley vista.

Its accommodation is highly versatile: on the ground floor is a good size reception hallway, with two reception rooms, one of which, currently the lounge, has French doors to the garden patio area outside.

There's an impressive dining kitchen, a sizeable, fitted out utility room and a cloakroom.

In the bright and stylish kitchen are fitted white-fronted units with an electric oven and hob, and a designer cooker hood.

Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, fridge and freezer. A central island adds extra workspace and has seating for four.

Below, on the lower ground floor are three bedrooms, one with a feature fireplace, a designer, fully tiled four-piece bathroom with both bath and separate shower, and a snug.

Wrap-around gardens are zoned, with a lawned sretch of garden, a secluded patio area and the wide sun terrace with sunken hot tub that is adjacent to the roomy, plush summer house.

This great facility has power and light, and includes an en-suite shower room and a galley kitchenette. Its main versatile seating area has ample space for both relaxed and dining free-standing furniture.

There is plenty of private parking with the property, on the driveway, to accommodate around five cars.

For sale with Edkins and Holmes estate agents, Greetland, this unusual property in Stainland Road, Stainland, Halifax, has an asking price of £550,000.

Call the agents on 01422 310044 for more information or to book a viewing.

A great vantage point on a summers day.

