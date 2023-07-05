See inside this Grade II listed property for sale in the beautiful village of Heptonstall

This three bedroom terrace property is on the market for £320,000 with Reeds Rains.

This home offers three / four good size bedrooms along with two large living areas and patio garden to the rear.

The house is steeped in history and is Grade II listed but it has modern fittings among the beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls and fireplaces.

Outside the patio garden to the rear offers a quiet place with ample space for patio furniture.

The property is located in the village of Heptonstall.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk or contact Reeds Rains at 01422 413640.

