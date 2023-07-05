News you can trust since 1853
See inside this Grade II listed property for sale in the beautiful village of Heptonstall

This three bedroom terrace property is on the market for £320,000 with Reeds Rains.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

This home offers three / four good size bedrooms along with two large living areas and patio garden to the rear.

The house is steeped in history and is Grade II listed but it has modern fittings among the beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls and fireplaces.

Outside the patio garden to the rear offers a quiet place with ample space for patio furniture.

The property is located in the village of Heptonstall.

For more information visit www.rightmove.co.uk or contact Reeds Rains at 01422 413640.

This three bedroom terrace property is on the market for £320,000 with Reeds Rains.

1. Towngate, Heptonstall

This three bedroom terrace property is on the market for £320,000 with Reeds Rains.

Outside the patio garden to the rear offers a quiet place with ample space for patio furniture.

2. Towngate, Heptonstall

Outside the patio garden to the rear offers a quiet place with ample space for patio furniture.

The house is steeped in history and is Grade II listed but it has modern fittings among the beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls and fireplaces.

3. Towngate, Heptonstall

The house is steeped in history and is Grade II listed but it has modern fittings among the beamed ceilings and exposed stone walls and fireplaces.

The property is located in the village of Heptonstall.

4. Towngate, Heptonstall

The property is located in the village of Heptonstall.

