See inside this imaginative mill conversion with five bedrooms

A former mill building is now sale as a five-bedroom, contemporary home of style and space, with gardens.

The Old Mill House still has exposed wooden beams and high vaulted ceilings, but these are coupled with high spec. fixtures and fittings.

A private drive with plenty of parking leads to the property with its double detached garage.

From the entrance hall with cloakroom and ground floor w.c. is the impressive open plan kitchen and diner.

The light and modern kitchen has fitted units, with integrated appliances including head-height ovens, a fridge freezer and wine cooler.

Twin kitchen islands that seat four offer further storage, and have an integrated five-gas ring stove with overhead extractor unit.

A bright and sizeable private dining area leads to the versatile lounge with feature media wall, that has access to the side garden and patio.

Along a hallway are two bedrooms and the house bathroom.

The main, king-size bedroom has a large, walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite that has a walk-in shower unit, 'his and hers' washbasins, and a built-in vanity unit.The other bedroom is a double, and a bathroom with feature lighting comprises a free-standing bath with a separate walk-in shower.

Carpeted stairs lead to the first-floor, where there are two further double bedrooms and a bathroom. There's a spacious landing with storage facilities.

Both double bedrooms and a separate study have overhead Velux windows, as does a further shower room.

A mature lawned garden sides the property, with a decked seating area within a gazebo, and a luxurious hot tub.There's also an established walled garden, and a feature well.

The Old Mill House, Rastrick, Brighouse, is for sale at £750,000, with Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme, tel. 01422 756001

1 . The Old Mill House, Rastrick, Brighouse Great outdoor facilities include this roomy gazebo. Photo: Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme Photo Sales

2 . The Old Mill House, Rastrick, Brighouse Open plan splendour - exposed vaults and beams add to the space and character of the interior. Photo: Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme Photo Sales

3 . The Old Mill House, Rastrick, Brighouse The swish kitchen has two island units. Photo: Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme Photo Sales

4 . The Old Mill House, Rastrick, Brighouse The hallway and staircase leading up. Photo: Reloc8 Estate Agents, Hipperholme Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3