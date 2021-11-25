See inside this simply stunning home, for sale within the Halifax area

With an enclosed lawn and patio garden, that features an oak framed pergola, this highly individual property sits within a sought after residential area.

Beautifully presented, it has gas central heating, double glazing and wet underfloor heating to the ground floor and house bathroom.

With herringbone wood effect flooring throughout, the ground floor includes a high spec dining kitchen with a central island and integrated appliances..

Exposed beams, stone walls and a large ‘duel fuel’ wood burning stove within an inglenook fireplace all feature within the spacious lounge that has a cosy element. French doors lead to outdoor seating and there's an ornate spiral staircase to the first floor.

Here, a spacious master bedroom has bespoke fitted wardrobes, while another double enjoys great views, and a third is currently used as a dressing room.

The luxurious bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a free standing copper bath,a tv, and sensor activated ceiling lights.

There’s off road parking with a driveway and garage.

This property on Smith House Lane, Lightcliffe, Halifax, is priced £415,000, with Hamilton Bower estate agents, Northowram. Call 01422 204545

1. The stylish interior An inglenook fireplace and contemporary style wall add to the character of the beamed lounge. Photo Sales

2. A high spec kitchen with diner The fitted kitchen with free standing island and window seating. Photo Sales

3. Cleverly designed kitchen space An alternative view of the good size kitchen with integral appliances. Photo Sales

4. Feature spiral staircase Full view of the beamed lounge that has a staircase leading up to the first floor. Photo Sales