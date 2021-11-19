The Grade ll Listed home built in 1729 oozes with character, and stands within three acres of private, semi-wooded grounds that include a former tennis court and a large vegetable garden.

It includes an independent three-bedroom cottage to the rear of the house.

Longfield’s period features are much in evidence, from huge fireplaces to, as described in the brochure: ‘ the wide floorboards and the Yorkshire stone floors, to the box framed doorways: from the full height shuttered windows to the old lady staircase... even the servants’ bells’.

Again from the brochure: ‘It has entertained dignitaries and prime ministers from across the world’. But as a family home of 50 plus years, it also has warmth, with plenty of modern comforts.

Stone pillars stand at the gateway to the house: the driveway leads to a stone cobbled courtyard, garaging and outbuildings.

With five reception rooms and seven bedrooms, this is a large property by any standards, but a three-bed cottage has been formed as a separate entity to the rear.

Each room within the house has its own character, from the library currently housing a huge collection of political reading, to ultra-spacious bedrooms.

Darren Harley, of Boococks Estate Agents, said: “This must be one of the most important Georgian residences around. It’s such a wonderful place that it’s difficult to grasp its history and the original features it has...it’s impossible to put in to words how lovely it is.

“Despite it being in private and extensive grounds you can still walk in to Sowerby village for a paper or a pint, which is unusual for properties of this calibre.

“This has meant a lot to the family and Linda, despite all her travelling and links with London, has expressed that she wants to stay in this area and keep her connections with the village.

“Visitors, including prime ministers from all over the world, have come here, yet it has been very much part of the community with the family, too.”

Longfield, Dean Lane, Sowerby, is for sale with Boococks estate agents, priced £1,250,000.

Call 01422 386376 for more information.

1. A light and airy dining kitchen A central table and chairs sits within this well equipped kitchen. Photo Sales

2. Family sitting room A cosy lounge within the Georgian property for sale in Sowerby. Photo Sales

3. Decorative detail in this hallway that easily accommodates a fine display of books and artwork. Photo Sales

4. A formal dining room This dining area has an impressive fireplace and the classic long window allowing natural light to flood in. Photo Sales