See inside this stunning Grade II listed property on the market in Mytholmroyd
Elphaborough Hall is an imposing Grade II listed stone built detached residence with lots of character with five spacious bedrooms, four reception rooms and dining/kitchen set in generously sized grounds with ample off road parking and integral garage.
The property is located in the lovely quiet Streamside Fold area of Mytholmroyd village within walking distance to the train station, shops and schools. It is also only a short distance to Hebden Bridge.
The property is on the market for offers in the region of £650,000 with Yopa.
