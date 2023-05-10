News you can trust since 1853
See inside this stunning Grade II listed property on the market in Mytholmroyd

Elphaborough Hall is an imposing Grade II listed stone built detached residence with lots of character with five spacious bedrooms, four reception rooms and dining/kitchen set in generously sized grounds with ample off road parking and integral garage.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 10th May 2023, 14:00 BST

The property is located in the lovely quiet Streamside Fold area of Mytholmroyd village within walking distance to the train station, shops and schools. It is also only a short distance to Hebden Bridge.

The property is on the market for offers in the region of £650,000 with Yopa.

For more information visit www.yopa.co.uk

Elphaborough Hall is an imposing Grade II listed stone built detached residence Photo: Yopa

Spacious kitchen with large dining space fitted with a range of wall and base units with complementary work tops and an external door leading to the garden.

Spacious kitchen with large dining space fitted with a range of wall and base units with complementary work tops and an external door leading to the garden. Photo: Yopa

The sitting room features exposed stonework, stone fireplace and beautiful beam ceiling.

The sitting room features exposed stonework, stone fireplace and beautiful beam ceiling. Photo: Yopa

The home features five spacious bedrooms, four reception rooms and dining kitchen set in generously sized grounds with ample off road parking and integral garage Photo: Yopa

