See inside this stylish town house, for sale in a hot spot near Halifax

Leading off from its stunning entrance hall are two lovely reception rooms, the kitchen, and an oak staircase to no less than six bedrooms upstairs, plus a spacious family bathroom.

There’s a roomy storage cellar with an external door too, and plenty of parking space for vehicles in addition to the sizeable gardens.

As a three-storey, mid-terrace property, this Elland home gives the impression of brightness and space throughout.

A huge bay window lights up the living room with its feature fireplace containing a gas fire, and decorative coving with ornate plaster work to the ceiling.

Wood panelling adds warmth to the versatile dining or family room, which has a full height window and central fireplace, a picture rail and an elaborate ceiling rose among its special features.

The modern fitted kitchen with a range of units has a number of integrated appliances including an oven; hob; extractor unit; dishwasher; and microwave. with staircases down to the cellar, and up to the first floor, at its rear.

Three double bedrooms are on the first floor.

The principal bedroom has a stunning bay window, and there is the spacious family bathroom at this level, that has both bath and shower within its suite.

Above are three further bedrooms, all with ample floor space, but with a particularly large one situated to the front of the house.

A front lawned garden has well-maintained, established borders, while the rear garden, fringed with mature trees, is currently laid out and used as a fruit and vegetable plot for the most part.

Victoria Road is a sought after residential location, and this home is close to many amenities including a park, Elland Golf Club and Elland Cricket Club, with the facilities in Elland town centre easily accessible. These include shops and services, pubs and restaurants.

Commuters have good links to Halifax and Huddersfield, with the benefit of a junction to the M62 motorway also close at hand for travel to further destinations.

The property in Victoria Road, Elland, is currently for sale priced £450,000 with Dacre Son and Hartley estate agents.

Call 01422 414888 for further information.

