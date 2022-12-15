See inside this terraced listed Hall, that has fabulous views

An interesting home with history is for sale in Sowerby village.

The terraced Sowerby Hall is a grade II listed period property with features such as exposed wooden beams, original stone walls, inglenook fireplaces and parquet flooring.

It's a sizeable place with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and enclosed gardens.

Built in 1646 by Joshua Horton, the house has an inscription above the doorway 'IH 1646 JH' that refers to Joshua’s first wife, Isabel, who died in 1651 and was buried at Sowerby.

There's a snippet of history that claims the building was instructed to be built by one of the signatories on Charles 1 death warrant.

Despite its original age, the house is well adapted to modern family life, with bright and spacious rooms.

It is close to Sowerby Bridge, with good schools nearby and accessible transport links by road and rail.

A door in the beamed entrance hall is thought to be centuries old. A w.c. and utility room are off the hall, that leads to the dining area and lounge.

With mullion windows, a built-in window seat, beams and a stunning inglenook fireplace, the lounge has a warming multi-fuel burner along with under floor heating, which extends to the dining area with original stone walls and beams.A large kitchen with diner has underfloor heating, fitted units and a central island, with some integrated appliances. Its stone inglenook fireplace holds a range cooker.A carpeted staircase leads to the landing, the four bedrooms and bathrooms.

One bedroom, with wonderful views and a stone fireplace, is currently used as an office, with a double bed at mezzanine level.The master bedroom, again with glorious views, has an en suite with a walk-in shower, and in the third double bedroom are deep sills to the mullion windows.The fourth bedroom has a skylight, exposed stone walls, and access to the loft, while the family bathroom has twin wash basins with a free standing bath, and a corner shower cubicle.

A front walled garden is part flagstones, lawn and decking, with trees.

To the rear is a cobbled driveway with parking, and a seating area with far-reaching views. There's also a summer house and a wood shed.

This property, Sowerby Hall, Sowerby Bridge, is priced at £425,000. Call William H Brown on 01422 833553 for information.

