See inside this unique barn conversion for sale in a picturesque village location

This hillside home with stunning landscape, in a village between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, is a modern, comfortable barn conversion with five bedrooms.

It has two reception rooms with a spacious open plan living and dining area, where there is a feature stone chimney housing a multi-fuel stove.

In the distance across the valley is Stoodley Pike. The property has a patio from which to enjoy the stunning scenery, and an extensive lawn within a walled garden. With the detached double garage is a workshop.

The impressive family kitchen has a white Aga cooker and a built in gas oven, fitted units with granite worktops, and a great deal of natural light from its many windows yielding glorious views.

Open from the kitchen is a lounge and diner, with glass barn doors and a fireplace with stove among its rustic features.

A rear hallway leads to bedrooms and a bathroom on the lower level, while a wooden staircase leads upwards.

In a lounge with beamed ceiling and built-in shelving is adaptable space that could be a bedroom, two offices, a play room or other.

A stylish family bathroom is also on the ground floor along with two double bedrooms.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms, one being particularly large with a step-up walk-in wardrobe of enough space to double as an office or other use.

Its tiled and modern en suite in grey porcelain has both bath and shower facilities.

There is plenty of driveway parking. Gardens include planting areas for fruit and vegetables, for those with green fingers.

This home in Mankinholes, Todmorden, has a price tag of £640,000.

For further details, call Reeds Rains estate agents, Hebden Bridge, tel. 01422 843988.

1. Mankinholes, Todmorden The bright and spacious kitchen has a white Aga cooker and a built in gas oven. With the extensive fitted units are granite worktops. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

2. Mankinholes, Todmorden A stone chimney feature houses a multi-fuel stove in the open plan interior of the property. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

3. Mankinholes, Todmorden Exposed stone walls and large feature windows add to the property's rustic appeal. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

4. Mankinholes, Todmorden There is plenty of versatile space within the property, as in this room with built-in shelving and glorious views from its window. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales