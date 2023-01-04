See the view from this charming farmhouse that comes with an attached barn

A Grade ll listed farmhouse and much loved family home with views stretching over the Calder Valley is for sale, with a two-storey barn that has development potential.

Lawned gardens extend around the gated house that has private parking space.

The detached property has charm and character with interior exposed beams, but is surprisingly spacious. With UPVC double glazing and oil fired central heating, the farmhouse is said by VG estate agents to be "ready for some renovation and updating".

There are lovely views from the porch that takes you in to a roomy entrance hall. Reception rooms include a living room with feature fireplace and timber mantel, and the sitting room that displays an exposed stone wall and a fireplace with a cosy wood burning stove.

A fitted kitchen with fabulous views from its window has a Rayburn stove, and is open plan to its dining area. There is an open staircase to the first floor, with doors through to the storeroom and attached barn with a loft.

Three double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a sizeable family bathroom and a separate shower room. The landing has an eaves storage room and a fourth bedroom or study area with skylight.Woodland surrounds the garden, that includes a greenhouse and a stone-built store.Hollins Hall Farm has exceptional valley views and is close to facilities such as shops, schools, a church and pubs in nearby Sowerby village, and just beyond that, the wider amenities of Sowerby Bridge.

Transport links are also good, with the M62 just a short drive away and three railway stations within easy reach.

Hollins Hall Farm, Broad Lane, Luddendenfoot, is for sale at £595,000, with VG Estate Agents, Ripponden. Call 01422 822277 for details.

1. Hollins Hall Farm, Broad Lane, Luddendenfoot The open plan beamed fitted kitchen with diner. Photo: VG Estate Agent Photo Sales

2. Hollins Hall Farm, Broad Lane, Luddendenfoot A kitchen with a view: look out over the Calder Valley for miles from this kitchen window. Photo: VG Estate Agent Photo Sales

3. Hollins Hall Farm, Broad Lane, Luddendenfoot The charming interior of the listed farmhouse, with exposed beams. Photo: VG Estate Agents Photo Sales

4. Hollins Hall Farm, Broad Lane, Luddendenfoot Spacious seating area with a feature fireplace in the living room. Photo: VG Estate Agents Photo Sales