See inside this well-presented period home with five bedrooms

With two reception rooms, five bedrooms and two bathrooms set over three floors, this lovely home also has an enclosed, south-facing lawned garden, off-road parking, and cellar rooms, the largest of which is open plan and has plumbing and power connection.

From the entrance hallway is the lounge, with wood flooring and stained glass windows, fireplace and surround.

​In the dining room is a feature stove and surround, ​a​gain some lovely stained glass windows, ​and wooden flooring​, then the kitchen, with fitted units, an electric double oven, and ​a stable door ​leading out to ​the garden​.

​A w.c. completes the ground floor.

​Three bedrooms off the first floor landing have stained glass windows and two of these are large doubles.

​The bathroom at this level has a four​-piece fitted suite w​ith a large shower cubicle​, and ​a stained glass window.

​Off the second floor landing are two more spacious double rooms with velux windows and eaves storage. A modern shower room has a walk-in shower.

​Clean and dry cellar rooms​ present options for use or development, ​with ideal space for a gym or workshop, among other uses.

The south-facing garden with patio has filled borders with established trees, plants and shrubs.

This updated period home has plenty of space for a growing family, or for entertaining, with options for guests to stay.

It is close to local schools and amenities, and also has good commuter links for anyone who might need them.

​The property in St. Albans Road, Halifax​, is for sale at £450,000, with Peter David Properties, Halifax, tel. 01422 366948.

