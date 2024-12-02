An overview of the former gate house in its stunning surroundings.An overview of the former gate house in its stunning surroundings.
Inside this lovely historic home - and it's bigger than its seems

By Sally Burton
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:05 BST
With exceptional views, this appealing period property was once the ​gate ​house of Broadfold Hall​.

Situated in a quiet hamlet near Luddenden​ conservation village, The Gate Lodge ​has shrub borders with attractive terraces, and wrought iron railings. It has secure parking for two cars and a garage.

​A timber door leads into an entrance vestibule​ with decorative coved ceiling​, and staircase​ up.

Along with one ground floor bedroom​ with an ornate ceiling rose​ and lovely views through its mullion windows​, is a family bathroom​ with a ​'jacuzzi style​' bath and overhead rainfall shower​.

​The bay-fronted dining room has a decorative open fireplace with cast iron surround, while an inner hallway gives access to remaining rooms​, including ​the kitchen with timber unit​s, a breakfast islan​d, and a free​-standing Belling AGA-style stove ​with six-ring gas hob​, three gas​-powered ovens, and​ an integrated extractor fan​.

​A breakfast orange​ry​ overlook​s the gardens​ and beyond, with French doors to outside, and stone flooring.

​The formal lounge​ has dual-aspect windows​​, and an ornate gas fire​ ​with stone hearth, while a door opens from the inner hall to the integral double garage ​with electric roller doors​, power and lighting.

​From the beamed first floor landing is a versatile room with Velux windows and an open display fireplace.

​The principal bedroom ​with beamed ceiling​ has dual​-aspect Velux windows and a cast-iron roll​-top bath​, with access to a shower room.

​Another beamed room​ is currently used as a snug​.

Entry to the property is through a wrought iron electric gate​. Mature trees ​pepper the grounds, and a stone path leads to a sunken fishpond and ​one of several stone-flagged terraces.

The Gate Lodge, Luddenden, Halifax​, is priced at £550,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100​.

