Inside this lovely historic home - and it's bigger than its seems

Situated in a quiet hamlet near Luddenden conservation village, The Gate Lodge has shrub borders with attractive terraces, and wrought iron railings. It has secure parking for two cars and a garage.
A timber door leads into an entrance vestibule with decorative coved ceiling, and staircase up.
Along with one ground floor bedroom with an ornate ceiling rose and lovely views through its mullion windows, is a family bathroom with a 'jacuzzi style' bath and overhead rainfall shower.
The bay-fronted dining room has a decorative open fireplace with cast iron surround, while an inner hallway gives access to remaining rooms, including the kitchen with timber units, a breakfast island, and a free-standing Belling AGA-style stove with six-ring gas hob, three gas-powered ovens, and an integrated extractor fan.
A breakfast orangery overlooks the gardens and beyond, with French doors to outside, and stone flooring.
The formal lounge has dual-aspect windows, and an ornate gas fire with stone hearth, while a door opens from the inner hall to the integral double garage with electric roller doors, power and lighting.
From the beamed first floor landing is a versatile room with Velux windows and an open display fireplace.
The principal bedroom with beamed ceiling has dual-aspect Velux windows and a cast-iron roll-top bath, with access to a shower room.
Another beamed room is currently used as a snug.
Entry to the property is through a wrought iron electric gate. Mature trees pepper the grounds, and a stone path leads to a sunken fishpond and one of several stone-flagged terraces.
The Gate Lodge, Luddenden, Halifax, is priced at £550,000, with Charnock Bates, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.
