Rock House is a unique village home with an enclosed garden.

See the timeless charm of this stunning, renovated home for sale near Halifax

This very stylish home has undergone a careful renovation that has fully modernised its interior while accentuating the property's period features and timeless charm.
By Sally Burton
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:26 BST

Rock House is a unique property that dates back to 1895. Along with its spacious interior it has an enclosed garden, a summer house and an elevated terrace.

Entered from the rear of the house, the hallway leads to ground floor rooms, with stone flagged flooring and a sash window.

A bright lounge has an Efel multi-fuel stove within stone surround. Decorative details include picture and dado rails, panelling to the ceiling and there’s an elevated area, ideal for studying.

A separate utility room with oak worktops and butler sink, houses the boiler.

The beamed kitchen diner with tiled flooring has shaker-style units with Silestone worktops and integrated appliances that include a five-ring Elica induction hob, a Neff oven and microwave and a Neff dishwasher.

From the kitchen is a staircase to the first-floor, and entry to a pantry, cloakroom and w.c..

With three first floor bedrooms is a house bathroom that has a Velux skylight, a wash basin with vanity unit, and free standing bath within its suite.

The principal bedroom overlooks the garden and has a large walk-in wardrobe, while another has an en suite shower room.

A third, single bedroom could also serve as a nursery or home office.

The property has electric gates and a private, block-paved driveway, with a double garage and parking.

To the rear is a quaint summer house with power and lighting, and the private and enclosed garden with stone steps to an elevated terrace.

Rock House, Leeds Road, Hipperholme, is priced at £495,000, with Charnock Bates estate agents, Halifax, tel. 01422 380100.

This section of the kitchen diner, with tiled floor and wood panelled ceiling, has a staircase to the first floor.

The stylish dining kitchen has fitted units with silestone worktops and integrated appliances.

The spacious dining kitchen.

Part view of the hallway and lounge.

