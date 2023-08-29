This is a highly luxurious home - on the market near Halifax at £1,245,000

A luxurious family home with facilities that include an indoor swimming pool with remote control features, is on the market at £1,245,000.

An open plan living and dining kitchen also forms part of the home, that has a large garden, a rooftop terrace, and stunning views.

The heated pool has a remote control system to trigger resistance swimming for aqua aerobics, hydrotherapy, and water jogging.

Indoor to outdoor entertaining space features bi-fold doors, and an orangery roof light.

The kitchen has bespoke kitchen units with silestone worktops, and an island unit with breakfast bar.

Built-in appliances include an Aga rangemaster cooker, double ovens, a microwave, coffee machine, fridge freezer and dishwasher.

Along with an adjacent utility room is a useful study.

Two reception rooms with stone fireplaces are currently used as a sitting room with multi-fuel stove, and a playroom, the latter doubling as a cinema room.

Also off the hallway is an office, a boot room, and a w.c..

Four double bedrooms on the first floor include one with an en suite bathroom and walk-in shower.

Another bedroom has an en suite shower room, and the remaining rooms share a ‘Jack and Jill’ en suite.

All bedrooms have bespoke fitted wardrobes.

Above are two further double bedrooms with en suites, one with walk-in wardrobe, the other with fitted wardrobes.

A private roof terrace has panoramic views.

There is gated front parking space, and a heritage oak double garage.

To the rear is the lengthy lawned garden with paved patio and pergola.

There is underfloor heating to the ground floor, with gas fired central heating radiators above, and fitted solar panels.

This home in Far Syke, Branch Road, Greetland, is priced at £1,245,000, with Yorkshire's Finest, Huddersfield, tel. 01484 432773 and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

