The front door of the cottage, that is so much bigger than it at first appears, with a large garden and views to the rear.

See this cottage in a stunning location, with modern interior and large garden.

This ​stone built terraced cottage may look purely traditional from the front, but this belies what lies behind the front door.

By Sally Burton
28 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 4:27pm

The two to three bedroom home has modern accommodation over four floors coupled with a landscaped garden and exceptional open views.

It's lower ground floor has access to the lawned garden’s decked patio seating area and summer house, in their stunning setting. There's also a timber-framed shed with power and light installed.

At this lower level is the beamed dining kitchen with exposed stonework, that has fitted units, granite worktops and a breakfast bar, plus built-in appliances that include a double oven, induction hob, dishwasher and microwave.

A feature fireplace houses a multi-fuel stove and there are cast iron radiators. There’s plenty of storage with a roomy walk-in larder, and a cloakroom. French doors open to the:patio outside, so perfect for entertaining family and friends.

The main entrance hallway is on the ground floor, leading to a modern lounge with dual aspect windows that have fitted shutters, and a chimney breast feature with multi-fuel stove.

Above on the first floor are two bedrooms, one with a period fireplace. A family bathroom with exposed stonework contains a fitted four-piece white suite with a panelled bath and a walk-in shower unit..

A paddle staircase leads up to a second floor attic room with space for storage and ample natural light, thanks to two velux windows.

Gas central heating and double glazing are found throughout the cottage.

​Parking space is on the road in front of the property, where​ there is pave​-​line ​marking.​

The cottage in ​Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd​, is for sale at​ £385,000 ​with ​Peter David Properties​, who can provide any further information on 01422 844403.

1. Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd

A lawned and sloped garden with far reaching views, and decked patio seating areas.

Photo: Peter David Properties

2. Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd

The spacious lounge with dining space, with chimney breast feature housing a multi-fuel stove.

Photo: Peter David Properties

3. Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd

A beamed breakfast kitchen with living space has fitted units and appliances.

Photo: Peter David Properties

4. Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd

Stairs lead up to the ground floor from the modern kitchen area.

Photo: Peter David Properties

