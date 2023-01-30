See this cottage in a stunning location, with modern interior and large garden.

This ​stone built terraced cottage may look purely traditional from the front, but this belies what lies behind the front door.

The two to three bedroom home has modern accommodation over four floors coupled with a landscaped garden and exceptional open views.

It's lower ground floor has access to the lawned garden’s decked patio seating area and summer house, in their stunning setting. There's also a timber-framed shed with power and light installed.

At this lower level is the beamed dining kitchen with exposed stonework, that has fitted units, granite worktops and a breakfast bar, plus built-in appliances that include a double oven, induction hob, dishwasher and microwave.

A feature fireplace houses a multi-fuel stove and there are cast iron radiators. There’s plenty of storage with a roomy walk-in larder, and a cloakroom. French doors open to the:patio outside, so perfect for entertaining family and friends.

The main entrance hallway is on the ground floor, leading to a modern lounge with dual aspect windows that have fitted shutters, and a chimney breast feature with multi-fuel stove.

Above on the first floor are two bedrooms, one with a period fireplace. A family bathroom with exposed stonework contains a fitted four-piece white suite with a panelled bath and a walk-in shower unit..

A paddle staircase leads up to a second floor attic room with space for storage and ample natural light, thanks to two velux windows.

Gas central heating and double glazing are found throughout the cottage.

​Parking space is on the road in front of the property, where​ there is pave​-​line ​marking.​

The cottage in ​Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd​, is for sale at​ £385,000 ​with ​Peter David Properties​, who can provide any further information on 01422 844403.

1 . Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd A lawned and sloped garden with far reaching views, and decked patio seating areas. Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

2 . Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd The spacious lounge with dining space, with chimney breast feature housing a multi-fuel stove. Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

3 . Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd A beamed breakfast kitchen with living space has fitted units and appliances. Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales

4 . Green Bank, Cragg Vale, Mytholmroyd Stairs lead up to the ground floor from the modern kitchen area. Photo: Peter David Properties Photo Sales